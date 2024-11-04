Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern defeats No. 4 Ohio State 2-1 to clinch first-ever undefeated regular season

Add another program record to the historic 2024 Northwestern field hockey campaign.

The Wildcats (18-0, 8-0 Big Ten) secured their first undefeated regular season in program history Friday, defeating No. 4 Ohio State 2-1.

“We just find ways (to win),” coach Tracey Fuchs said. “Our defense is good – we’ve got arguably the best goalkeeper in the country, and we can score.”

Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa scored both of NU’s goals Friday, capping off a 20-goal regular season, en route to victory over the Buckeyes (14-4, 4-4 Big Ten).

Sessa energized the ’Cats’ offensive attack just two minutes into the first quarter, driving into the circle, but the forward collided with Ohio State goalkeeper Abby Danson before she could send the ball into the goal.

With less than five minutes remaining in the first period, senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer found sophomore forward Piper Borz in the shooting circle. Borz fired a crossing pass toward goal, where a sliding Sessa found the back of the net.

“We actually worked on that in practice yesterday, and we implemented it perfectly,” Sessa said. “Piper had a beautiful track down and sent it across for a diving tip. … Putting that into gameplay, I think Tracey (Fuchs) will be happy.”

The Buckeyes equalized 90 seconds into the second quarter. Ohio State earned a penalty stroke after NU committed a foul in the circle. Buckeye forward Makenna Webster found the top netting to beat graduate student goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz and level the game at 1-1.

The ’Cats continued their offensive onslaught, firing eight shots in the second period. Throughout the entire contest, NU controlled the offensive tempo, outshooting Ohio State 20-6.

With less than three minutes left in the first half, Sessa lined up for a penalty corner, sending the ball to the top of the circle before rushing toward the goal.

Senior back Lauren Hunter corralled the pass, enabling junior midfielder Greta Hinke to fire a shot toward goal. Sessa redirected Hinke’s shot past Danson and gave NU a 2-1 lead, a score that remained until the game’s conclusion.

On the other end, Zimmer shined on penalty corner defense, helping the ’Cats weather five Buckeyes corners.

“You really have to put your body on the line with corners, and the ball is as hard, if not harder, than a baseball,” Fuchs said. “She just runs really good lines, and we know she can get up there quickly.”

Skubisz –– who Fuchs has long lauded as the nation’s premier netminder –– only faced four shots on goal Friday. But the fifth-year has been an integral part of NU’s undefeated season.

The ’Cats have scored 66 goals through 18 games this year. They have only allowed 10, with 11 shutouts on Skubisz’s end.

“Freshman year, we lost (six) games. Sophomore year, we lost five, junior year, (five). Last year, it was two,” Skubisz said. “It’s just been amazing to see the development that we’ve been able to capture every year.”

The last time NU lost a regular season game was Aug. 27, 2023. Since that loss — to then-No. 9 Louisville — it has won 34 straight regular-season contests.

The ’Cats weren’t facing pushovers this season, either. Ten wins came over ranked opponents, with four top-five wins included.

NU will venture to College Park, Maryland, for the Big Ten Tournament. As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, it qualifies for a bye and will face the winner of No. 4 Ohio State and No. 20 Rutgers on Friday, Nov. 8.

“Our relentlessness is what we’re really focusing on,” Sessa said. “I think when you see us in the Big Ten Tournament — or hopefully beyond that — we’ll be the most relentless team out there.”

