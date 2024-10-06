Subscribe
Cross Country: Northwestern places third at Loyola Lakefront Invite

Photo courtesy to George Koukios/Northwestern Athletics
Northwestern huddles before a meet earlier this season.
Charlie Spungin, Data Visualizations Editor
October 6, 2024

Northwestern, having recently dropped out of the most recent USTFCCCA poll, took its talents down to Chicago to take on the Sean Earl Loyola Lakefront Invite. 

Running in the 6K, the Wildcats placed third behind Toledo and Texas. NU sophomore Jackie Holman placed second in the meet with a time of 21:15.5, her college best. Only Nina Amicon, who attends DePaul and ran the race unaffiliated, completed it quicker than Holman.

Freshman Cary Drake, who ran unaffiliated with NU, placed ninth at the meet in her collegiate debut. The York, Maine, native ran a time of 21:32.2, although it did not count toward the team’s total in the meet.

Senior Anna Hightower placed second for NU and sixteenth overall. She ran 21:43.1 in her first race of the year.

In September, senior Fiona Lenth ran a 22:02.9 in the Badger Classic. Down in Illinois’ largest city, she scraped four seconds off her time en route to a 21st-place finish.

Freshman Katherine Klimek also ran unaffiliated but placed 25th.

Junior Serena Frolli, junior Mia Mraz, senior Audrey Bannister, senior Whitney Currie and junior Mallory Grubb rounded out the ’Cats’ third-place effort. Bannister and Grubb both recorded personal bests.

Next up on NU’s slate is the Bradley Pink Classic in Peoria, Illinois, on Oct. 18.

