Evanston Public Library volunteer talks importance of books and service

Evanston Public Library volunteer Mary Jo Deysach (Weinberg ’68) is a volunteer veteran.

From writing for nonprofit organizations to providing companionship to hospice patients, Deysach has prioritized a path of service. She found her way to EPL through VolunteerEvanston, an online platform where the Evanston community can find volunteering opportunities.

The Daily spoke with Deysach about her time at EPL, her personal experience with books and the importance of volunteering within a community.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

The Daily: What brought you to volunteering at the Evanston Public Library?

Deysach: The library was looking for volunteers, and who doesn’t love a library? I love the diversity of people that come here. I love seeing the moms, the nannies and the grandmas bringing kids. You’re never too young to get used to a library, and they have so many programs in the children’s room. I always let them know I’m here and that I’m willing to do whatever they need help with. Sometimes it’s cutting out turkeys (for Thanksgiving projects). Sometimes it’s cutting 12 inch pieces of yarn. There’s just something for everyone and I like that.

The Daily: Did you always have a love for books?

Deysach: I’ve been a reader since Nancy Drew. My parents read to me, but those are the first books I remember reading on my own; I read them all. Occasionally, I’ll hear someone at the circulation desk talking about a book that they especially loved. So, it’s nice to be in the atmosphere where people are talking about books.



The Daily: When books started to get banned, how did it affect your work as a volunteer and the library as a whole?

Deysach: It has not affected my work as a volunteer because we’re in a very blue state — we’re in Evanston, and I don’t think we ban books here. We’re very anti-censorship, very liberal. It’s beyond belief some of the books that people want to ban, which they probably haven’t even ever read. My grandchild is nonbinary, and believe me, those books are really important to them. It’s harmful to ban books.

The Daily: In an ever-evolving digital age, why do you think physical public libraries should be a resource to the community?

Deysach: I love reading on my phone, but 98% of what I read on my phone I check out through Libby (a mobile application where you can access local library books). So, I am using the library much more than I did when I was reading hardcover books. I have lots of friends who want to hold a book in their hands.

The Daily: How has volunteering impacted the way you see Evanston?

Deysach: (I have) met other people, like the staff, other volunteers, library patrons and ran into acquaintances that I may not have seen for a long time. To volunteer in Evanston, it makes you feel like you’re part of something bigger than yourself. It makes me feel like I’m actually contributing. Meeting with like-minded people keeps me informed about a wider variety of things that are going on in Evanston.

The Daily: Outside of volunteering, what do you enjoy doing?

Deysach: I’m a quilter, calligrapher and I have a very tiny greeting card business. I love being with my grandchildren and visiting friends. My husband and I both volunteer for the local Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company, which has three performances coming up this weekend. Music and theater are very big in my life and in our family.

The Daily: What would you say to those who want to support their local library but don’t know where to start?

Deysach: That happened to my friend and I told her to go to the library. It’s quiet, it’s friendly and it’s filled with books. Then, she did it, and now she’s volunteering every week. So, I would just say you will be welcomed with open arms. You will enjoy the work. If you are at all interested in libraries at all, then check it out and just do it.