‘It’s like a whole different process’: International students navigate job market amid barriers to visa sponsorship, authorization

Weinberg senior Eraj Uzoqov was deep into a conversation with a LinkedIn recruiter when they asked him what his citizenship status was. When the recruiter discovered Uzuqov is an international student from Tajikistan, the recruiter said, “I apologize, I didn’t know.”

“The big challenge is knowing how to present (citizenship status) to recruiters and how to not scare them off,” Uzoqov said.

For all students, navigating the job market can be challenging. However, international students on the F-1 student visa face additional obstacles in applying for work authorization and finding companies willing to accommodate additional legal processing.

Though there are many ways for international students to obtain U.S. work authorization post-graduation, a common path for those with a bachelor’s degree or higher is entering the lottery for a H1-B visa that allows temporary full-time work authorization but requires sponsorship from the employer.

Prior to entering the H1-B lottery, students can apply for Optional Practical Training or Curricular Practical Training work authorization to gain work experience in the United States while on their student visa.

“There have been instances where I’ve submitted an application and gotten an immediate rejection within the minute, almost as though the second you click ‘Yeah, I would need sponsorship in the future,’ you’re kind of counted out,” said Communication senior Pari Pradhan, an international student from the Philippines.

CPT allows students to work off-campus in a position related to their field of study, including internships, freelance work, performances and practicums, during their academic program. Students apply through Northwestern following a job offer.

OPT allows students to work full-time for 12 months in a position related to their field of study. Often, students apply for OPT in months leading to their graduation as the application can take three to five months to process. A job offer is not required to apply, but within the allocated 12 months, applicants only have 90 days of eligible unemployment. Otherwise, they have 60 days following the F-1 end date to leave the country.

Students graduating with a science, technology, engineering or mathematics degree can apply for the STEM OPT, a 24-month extension on top of the 12-month work period with an additional 60 days of unemployment.

Many students said they aim to work in the United States rather than their home countries, particularly during the initial years following graduation.

Pradhan said she has fewer and worse job opportunities in the U.S. as an international student because many employers are not international-friendly.

Like many other international students, Pradhan said she initially hoped to work in the United States, but the goal has shifted as she’s explored job markets around the world for the best opportunity, she added.

“Before, I didn’t consider going back to India immediately post-grad at all, but now that I realize the breadth of opportunity that is there, especially for an NU graduate, without having to worry about visa stuff,” Pradhan said.

For all NU students, internship and research positions are valuable experiences and help when applying to full-time positions. But Communication senior Ismet Kucuker, an international student from Turkey, said he found many companies prefer to hire interns who don’t need sponsorship.

Because interns are a future investment for many firms, companies may be disinclined to hire international students with “no certain future for more than two years,” Kucuker said.

Kucuker completed an internship through NU’s Chicago Field Studies and said it was easier to land an internship going through the program.

“For CFS, they don’t really think long term. They don’t see CFS as, ‘I’m gonna hire this person full-time,’” Kucuker said. “For both parties it’s more temporary, so they’re more okay with CPT. That was definitely way easier compared to actual job applications.”

Alternatively, other international students have found work experience through the University, including working under fellowships, finding research positions and assisting in administrative departments.

NU also aims to provide additional support through Northwestern Career Advancement and the Office of International Student and Scholar Services. Laura Droste, NCA associate director of student career advising and international student committee member, said she recommends that students begin their career development early and learn about the resources available to them.

Some international students said the NCA provides helpful resources as long as students seek them out.

“A lot of people don’t understand that they’re there,” Pradhan said. “Or you have to really go searching and seeking for them, which I just didn’t know how to do.”

The NCA communicates job postings and career opportunities through Handshake, which Droste said is useful for students to narrow a list of international-friendly companies because employers are required to note if they are willing to hire international students, though some students said the list does not get updated often.

Beyond cold-applying to companies on Handshake, Droste said networking is important, especially for international students, to “learn more about what the organization values” so they can become a more “competitive candidate.” The NCA also hosts alumni mentor circles to encourage networking.

“It can be a little bit more challenging in the U.S. specifically because there’s just fewer opportunities that are open to them,” Droste said. “It’s important for any job search, but particularly for international students to get their foot in the door.”

Uzoqov said his experience with networking has been useful in gaining career mentorship and company referrals, adding that he tries to seek out international alumni and employees because they have been in his position.

Kucuker, Pradhan and Uzoqov all said they would advise underclassmen to reach out to older international students for tips. They said they have found support in the International Student Association or within nationality-specific groups, such as the Turkish Student Association.

“There are so many things that you do not know or think about coming out (to the U.S.), and they’re the people who are experienced,” Kucuker said. “They can give you tips on how to get internships, how to plan, when to apply for OPT.”

Though some friends from the U.S. may try to provide support, Kucuker said it’s hard to discuss the job search with them because they do not relate to the international student experience.

“It’s so often that a friend will be with good intentions, trying to be helpful, like ‘I’ve heard that this company’s recruiting,’ but the answer would be, ‘They don’t sponsor,’” Kucuker said. “They don’t know since they don’t have that problem. It’s like a whole different process for us.”

Despite the support from friends and the University, international students remain concerned about the unknowns and unpredictability they face upon graduation as the process can feel isolating and stressful, Pradhan said.

However, Uzoqov said he remains hopeful about his future with strong support by his side.

“Whether it’s family, a friend or anybody that you can actually talk to and share your struggles (with) is helpful in ensuring stability and peace of mind in those challenging times,” Uzoqov said.

