Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Bessie Rhodes parents demand dialogue with District 65 administrators about planned school closure
May 7, 2024
LTE: The Black 100 supports Schill’s agreement
May 6, 2024
Kirstin Valdez Quade talks debut novel ‘The Five Wounds’ at Annual Writers Festival
May 6, 2024
Trending Stories
1
16390 Views
Season three of ‘The Bear’ films in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis spotted on set
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • May 2, 2024
2
2268 Views
Plaintiffs sue Northwestern for response to pro-Palestinian encampment
Nicole Markus and Jacob Wendler May 1, 2024
3
1255 Views
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

JASA, Japan Club host Bunkasai festival, providing traditional foods, activities, performances

Student+band+Itsumo+performed+Mayonaka+no+Door%E2%80%9D+by+Miki+Matsubara.++%0A
Kelley Lu/The Daily Northwestern
Student band Itsumo performed “Mayonaka no Door” by Miki Matsubara.
Kelley Lu, Assistant Campus Editor
May 6, 2024

Attendees enjoyed martial arts demonstrations alongside booths of kakigori shaved ice and grilled takoyaki balls on Sunday as the Japanese American Student Association and Japan Club hosted their first joint Bunkasai at Seabury Hall. 

Bunkasai are traditional Japanese cultural festivals often hosted by local students to show off school pride. Students, like McCormick sophomore and Japan Club member Tomás Serna, performed and played games and activities to showcase their talents. 

“I think it’s just a great opportunity to learn different things and have some good food too … to get everyone more interested in Japan and Japanese culture,” Serna said. 

Communication senior and Japan Club Secretary Victor Chen said Bunkasai are traditionally held at the end of the school year for Japanese students to share their culture. 

Prior to its hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan Club enjoyed hosting Bunkasai at Northwestern, but the club has been unable to host the festival in recent years due to management, membership and funding barriers, Chen added. 

“At NU, (Bunkasai) has been important because there’s a smaller Japanese community, but we also want people to come and enjoy what Japanese society is all about,” McCormick junior and JASA co-President Oscar Depp said. “We’ve always wanted to do it … because there’s more people involved (this year), it was finally feasible.”

Hosts wore traditional happi coats borrowed from the Japanese consulate in Chicago, which Depp said further fostered a sense of community. 

Students participated in calligraphy practice, origami-making and a yukata dress-up photo booth. JASA and Japan Club hosted separate events for these activities in the past, but they wanted to create an immersive space this year for people to learn about Japanese culture, Depp said. 

“This Bunkasai event is the culmination of all our separate events and all our efforts,” Depp said. “This is the most interactive it could be.”

The NU Aikido Club, the oldest martial arts group on campus, performed traditional Japanese martial arts at the event. 

Demonstrations included safe falling, belt test techniques and advanced techniques with a wood sword and short staff. 

“The word Aikido means ‘the way of harmony,’ so Aikido is not really about being super aggressive and destroy your opponent,” said McCormick senior Tomomi Kawaguchi, NU Aikido’s treasurer. “Instead, it’s all about rendering the opposition attack useless by using various techniques.” 

McCormick junior Alicia Hartono and Bienen and Weinberg junior Jasmine Meyer performed a singalong to a medley of Japanese songs. Members of the Itsumo band sang popular tunes, including Miki Matsubara’s “Mayonaka no Door” and Yuuri’s “Dry Flower.”

The event was open to the NU community with about 70 attendees expected, Medill junior and Japan Club treasurer Jonathan Zhao said. 

The event “passed that mark by a lot,” Zhao said. He added that the club succeeded in spreading Japanese culture to a broader audience.

“I feel like a lot of people really like Japanese culture in this school, but for the last couple years, there hasn’t been a chance for them to see that,” Chen said. “I hope that Bunkasai is a tradition that gets passed along.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @kelleylu_

Related Stories:

Kaibigan hosts attendance record-breaking Pinoy Show 2024, raises over $1,000 for Project People

KASA Show 2024 hosts a night at the ‘osKArs’

Open Tab: PLANTA Queen redefines plant-based Japanese cuisine
More to Discover
More in Campus
Schill will appear at a May 23 committee hearing alongside the presidents of Rutgers University and the University of California, Los Angeles.
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Two students hold signs with priority numbers on them.
‘Everything that could have gone wrong’: Housing selection process leaves NU students scrambling
Katie Risseeuw shows and explains an exhibit item to three people.
How NU’s conservation lab battles the test of time to preserve historic archives
Co-producers of the Pinoy Show described the show as the culmination of their experiences in Kaibigan.
Kaibigan hosts attendance record-breaking Pinoy Show 2024, raises over $1,000 for Project People
Ashley Liao spoke on her experiences in the acting industry Sunday evening.
‘Hunger Games’ actress Ashley Liao discusses Asian American representation in acting industry
A singer holding a microphone points in the air with three background dancers behind.
KASA Show 2024 hosts a night at the ‘osKArs’
More in Events
University representatives arrived at The Rock to hand out letters to demonstrators that said they were in violation of the University’s Code of Conduct.
Demonstrators stage pro-Palestinian May Day strike following encampment agreement
Kim Cobbs speaks at a podium.
Six experts talk sustainability at second Northwestern Sustainability Lecture Series
Alpa Shah talked about her new book, “The Incarcerations,” Tuesday.
Alpa Shah talks new book ‘The Incarcerations’ in Harris Hall
Diana Solís visited campus Monday to discuss Chicago’s Latina history.
Mexican artist, photographer Diana Solís displays Chicago’s Latina history
A man speaks, surrounded by a crowd and tents.
Imam Adeyinka Mendes gives McSA’s spring speech at Northwestern encampment on Deering Meadow
The rebrand of Take Back the Night Week happened in conjunction with the Center for Awareness, Response and Education renaming its Sexual Assault Awareness Month to Sexual Assault Action Month.
Survivor Action Week rebrands, aims to centralize survivorship in programming
More in Latest Stories
An “I Voted” sticker on a purple polka dot background.
New Illinois law prohibits political parties from adding candidates to November ballot
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane and coach Kelly Amonte Hiller talk mid-game against Penn State. Scane and Amonte Hiller both took home individual honors Monday.
Lacrosse: Scane, Amonte Hiller garner Big Ten individual honors
The cast of “The Great Sea Serpent” portrays sea creatures using puppets and physical movement.
‘The Great Sea Serpent’ incorporates research, physical storytelling for multidimensional play
A collage of two pictures. In the top photo, the Northwestern lacrosse team hoists a trophy. In the bottom picture, members of the Northwestern softball team spray sparkling water.
Captured: Northwestern softball, lacrosse take Big Ten titles in triumphant weekend
Graduate student Britnay Lau and senior Maria Shusharina celebrate after winning a point. They won their match on Friday 6-4.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern falls in nail-biter NCAA tournament first round matchup
Junior catcher Bennett Markinson celebrates hitting a triple. Markinson had three hits in Northwesterns three losses to Iowa this weekend
Baseball: Iowa hands Northwestern third consecutive series sweep
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in