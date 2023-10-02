Northwestern Block Museum achieves highest form of national recognition

The Block Museum of Art has once again earned accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest recognition for American museums, a feat achieved by only 31 other Illinois museums and 1,080 other American museums out of 33,000 in the nation.

Every 10 years, all museums must undergo a reaccreditation review to maintain their status. The Block Museum was re-accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, after being initially accredited in 2008. The Block’s Ellen Philips Katz Executive Director Lisa Corrin said she was grateful to be reaccredited this year.

“We were especially gratified that our museum colleagues understood what made us distinctive ― questioning, experimentation and collaboration across fields of study,” Corrin said. “The Block endeavors to challenge expectations of what an academic art museum can be and the accreditation process allowed us the opportunity to articulate that work.”

In order to be re-accredited, a museum must first facilitate a year of self study and subsequently undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. Then, the Alliance’s Accreditation Commission evaluates the self study and peer review report to decide a museum’s accreditation status.

Alliance Accreditation signifies a commitment to excellence, being accountable, high standards and continuous improvement.

This symbol of success is meant to encourage museum leaders to make well-informed decisions, allocate resources efficiently and be financially and ethically accountable in order to make a positive impact on their community, according to a Block Museum press release.

“The Block Museum is an exceptional institution, wholly integrated into the intellectual life of Northwestern University,” Chair of the Accreditation Commission Marise McDermott said . “It is a model for academic art museums, excelling in exhibition scholarship and student service, while building tremendous outreach partnerships in the external community.”

