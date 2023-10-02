Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
71° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Anthony Chen talks affirmative action at first Institute for Policy Research Colloquium
October 2, 2023
Men’s Golf: Sophomore Ethan Tseng earns medalist honors at Fighting Irish Classic
October 2, 2023
Mesmin Destin appointed new faculty director of student access and enrichment
October 2, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3690 Views
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • September 26, 2023
2
626 Views
Price: It’s time to drop the ‘interim’ tag from interim head coach David Braun’s title
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • September 28, 2023
3
493 Views
NU College Republicans hosts conservative speaker with reinstated ASG funding
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer • September 29, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Northwestern Block Museum achieves highest form of national recognition

The+Block+Museum+was+first+accredited+15+years+ago.
Daily file photo by Joanne Haner
The Block Museum was first accredited 15 years ago.
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor
October 2, 2023

The Block Museum of Art has once again earned accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest recognition for American museums, a feat achieved by only 31 other Illinois museums and 1,080 other American museums out of 33,000 in the nation. 

Every 10 years, all museums must undergo a reaccreditation review to maintain their status. The Block Museum was re-accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, after being  initially accredited in 2008. The Block’s Ellen Philips Katz Executive Director Lisa Corrin said she was grateful to be reaccredited this year. 

“We were especially gratified that our museum colleagues understood what made us distinctive ― questioning, experimentation and collaboration across fields of study,” Corrin said. “The Block endeavors to challenge expectations of what an academic art museum can be and the accreditation process allowed us the opportunity to articulate that work.”

In order to be re-accredited, a museum must first facilitate a year of self study and subsequently undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. Then, the Alliance’s Accreditation Commission evaluates the self study and peer review report to decide a museum’s accreditation status.

Alliance Accreditation signifies a commitment to excellence, being accountable, high standards and continuous improvement. 

This symbol of success is meant to encourage museum leaders to make well-informed decisions, allocate resources efficiently and be financially and ethically accountable in order to make a positive impact on their community, according to a Block Museum press release.

“The Block Museum is an exceptional institution, wholly integrated into the intellectual life of Northwestern University,” Chair of the Accreditation Commission Marise McDermott said . “It is a model for academic art museums, excelling in exhibition scholarship and student service, while building tremendous outreach partnerships in the external community.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lmschroeder_

Related Stories: 

Block Museum showcases prints specialty in ‘For One and All’ exhibit

Block Museum’s ‘Araya’ showing kicks off Latin American women filmmaker cinema series

Block Museum Student Associates impact Northwestern’s art community with expanded roles and responsibilities
More to Discover
More in Campus
SHAPE and MARS were involved in the feedback and design process of this year’s Student Body TND.
Student body TND returns to full theater production format after criticism
The program connects students with alumni via AI by asking a career or professional development question.
Northwestern students’ newest friend: AI program ‘Ask a Wildcat’ connects students and alumni
Dinee Simpson will soon begin a new role as chief health equity executive.
Dinee Simpson named first chief health equity executive for Northwestern Medicine
Conservative activist Alan Keyes speaks to a small crowd of NUCR and YAF members. He spoke about his Catholic faith, saying his identity as a “child of God” came above his American identity.
NU College Republicans hosts conservative speaker with reinstated ASG funding
Hollande held office from 2012 to 2017.
Former French President François Hollande discusses global affairs, political extremism at Buffett Institute lecture
The Technological Institute. The discovery has the potential to help detect other types of cancer in the future.
McCormick professor develops new lung cancer detection test
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in