Football: Northwestern lands former Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning

Ryan Field. Northwestern will have a few new players on the field this season, including its newest transfer portal pickup A.J. Henning.

He’s coming home.

Michigan wide receiver and former four-star recruit A.J. Henning will be turning in the maize and blue for the purple and white next season, as he announced via Twitter on Thursday that he will be transferring to Northwestern.

The Frankfort, Illinois, native brings an explosive skill set to the table for the Wildcats, having received All-Big Ten honors as a return specialist in 2021 and 2022. Between returning kickoffs and punts, he bagged 895 yards over 74 opportunities — two leading to touchdowns.

Henning wasn’t utilized in Michigan’s everyday offense, catching only 25 passes for 198 yards over his three-year career, but the fresh start in Evanston gives him a chance for new life. He enters an offense without its top two workhorses from last season in running back Evan Hull and wideout Malik Washington as well as wide receivers Donny Navarro III and Genson Hooper-Price.

The Cats have made strides on the offensive side of the ball during the month of May, first landing Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant on May 3, and now Henning eight days later. Bryant is also an Illinois native, attending Lyons Township in La Grange, while Henning attended Lincoln-Way East. Bryant reposted his new teammate’s post on his Twitter, commenting, “Big time.” Henning commented back, “It’s time.”

With Arizona State wideout Cam Johnson committing to NU back in January, newly appointed wide receiver coach Armon Binns adds Henning, the No. 92 overall high school prospect in 2020 according to 247Sports, to a revamped offense.

