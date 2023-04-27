Baseball: What to Watch For: Players to look out for in Northwestern’s upcoming series against Michigan State

Junior right-hander Matt McClure follows through on his pitch. The starter will be a key to success if the Cats want to down Michigan State in the series opener Friday.

With its series against Big Ten’s No. 7 Nebraska and No. 6 Rutgers in the rearview mirror, like upping the incline on a treadmill, Northwestern’s trek only gets steeper.

The Wildcats’ (7-28, 3-9 Big Ten) next pit stop will be East Lansing, Michigan, this weekend, as the team squares off against the conference’s fifth-best team, Michigan State (25-13, 7-5 Big Ten). Although NU’s run-rule win versus Milwaukee on Tuesday was impressive, the Cats’ glaring struggles — being swept in back-to-back series prior — have overshadowed their two straight out-of-conference wins.

Facing a Spartans team that has won seven of its last 10 contests, NU requires a collective effort as it works toward its second series win of the season. More importantly, however, it will take a select group of players to jump-start the Cats’ road to success.

Here are three components of the team that will play a crucial role for the Cats this weekend.

Junior infielder Tony Livermore

A veteran middle infielder and producer at the plate — any Big Ten team would want a player like Livermore in the leadoff spot.

Overcoming a midseason slump, Livermore has become a reliant force at the plate lately, picking up two or more hits in five of the Cats’ last six games. But, that doesn’t even touch on his consistency on the field, a major reason Livermore has received significant playing time since his freshman year. Although the Chicago native has lined up at the second base position nearly all season rather than at shortstop, his leadership as a veteran on the diamond still makes him a “captain of the infield.”

Of course, NU’s slow starts can be attributed to the pitching staff’s struggles on the mound. However, the Cats’ top of the lineup needs to contribute as well, and Livermore is at the front of that train.

NU’s starting rotation

With the Cats halfway through their conference schedule, it’s safe to say coach Jim Foster has locked in his starting rotation trio in junior Matt McClure, graduate student Michael Farinelli and junior Luke Benneche.

Yet, the three right-handers haven’t had much luck on the mound, averaging a record of 2-17 and an ERA of 8.79 — nearly identical to NU’s team ERA of 8.93. These woes have resulted in runs, deficits and worrisome starts to many games.

The trio’s job isn’t easy, especially facing Big Ten lineups filled with professional-caliber talent. But, the dearly coveted starter role is known to have obstacles. The Cats’ jobs won’t get easier this weekend as they battle against the conference’s best in batting average (.313) — emphasizing why NU’s success at the plate will now be even more important.

Senior infielder/outfielder Stephen Hrustich

Similar to Livermore’s importance in the leadoff spot, Hrustich batting third in the lineup is arguably even more critical for NU’s offense. Most teams stash their all-around best hitter in the three hole.

Hrustich takes his leadership role to another level. The senior captain has not only endured the consistent roster and coaching staff changes the program has seen, but also has the most experience facing Big Ten pitching, having seen the field since his freshman year.

Searching for their first conference win since April 9, the Cats need something to light the fire underneath them and help change their trajectory. There may not be anyone better to steer NU in the right direction than Hrustich.

