Marilyn McCoy to step down as vice president for administration and planning after almost four decades

After serving in the role for 38 years, Vice President for Administration and Planning Marilyn McCoy will step down Aug. 1, Northwestern announced Thursday.

“This institution has so much commitment to being continuously better and having significant impact on the world, and that is because of the caliber and character of its people,” McCoy said in a University news release.

McCoy, NU’s first female vice president, facilitated administration and operations for the Board of Trustees, while also overseeing institutional research. Her office conducts program reviews for academic departments, major research centers and administrative units.

McCoy also aided four presidents during their transitions and time at NU. Her office led NU’s last three presidential searches, according to the release.

When McCoy arrived on campus in 1985, the University launched its program review — an evaluation system for academic and administrative units. McCoy oversaw four complete sets of reviews, which happen once every seven to 10 years, according to NU’s website.

During her tenure, McCoy advocated for integrated data systems and analysis, like the annual University Benchmarks report, to assist the NU in making better-informed decisions related to academics and administration. Administration and Planning also helps select honorees for the University’s annual Faculty Recognition Dinner and manage nominations for other awards.

To support research, McCoy and her office headed the development of University strategic plans such as NorthWEstern WILL, which launched in 2011. The plan aimed to solidify NU’s ranking among other leading research universities.

University President Michael Schill commended McCoy’s dedication to NU, which he said was instrumental to its “rise in prominence.”

“Her devotion to continuous improvement has been steadfast and has elevated our institution,” Schill said. “I’m personally grateful for Marilyn’s support during my transition to Northwestern and wish her the very best in retirement.”

