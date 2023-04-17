‘Highlighter Kid’ seeks to brighten classmates’ days

McCormick sophomore Elijah Esparza wears brightly colored neon outfits that have captured the attention of the Northwestern community.

For many Northwestern students, Highlighter Kid is a highlight of their day.

McCormick sophomore Elijah Esparza, dubbed “Highlighter Kid,” is a familiar figure around campus known for his brightly colored, monochromatic clothing.

“It’s a very low-effort way to bring somebody joy or make someone get excited or laugh,” Esparza said. “I definitely appreciate the hype.”

In the iconic 2004 film “Mean Girls,” Karen Smith says, “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.” But on Wednesdays, Esparza wears neon blue.

Esparza cycles his outfits around a schedule. Each day, he wears a designated color –– which he said keeps laundry simple. He wears yellow on Monday and green on Friday.

Saturdays are more of a “toss-up,” depending on how Esparza is feeling. It’s usually a bright red, like a “tomato” color, he said. But sometimes he’ll mix it up.

“I don’t have to make a decision in the morning,” Esparza said. “I’m not going, ‘Oh man, I really wish I had those shorts.’ Nope, I only need those on Friday — one time.”

Esparza said he doesn’t know exactly when his bold fashion choices began. In middle school, he started wearing brighter clothing, which he said evolved into full solid-colored outfits over time.

Esparza’s hometown friend Riley Whittington had never seen someone dress in all neon before meeting Esparza. And for the most part, he said, he’s only seen Esparza in neon colors.

Once, Whittington said he saw Esparza wear standard-colored clothing at a graduation party, which was a rare occurrence. Esparza wore shorts, polo and a pair of Vans. To be fair, he still wore a yellow shirt, Whittington said.

“It was so funny seeing him like that,” Whittington said. “The dude can dress nice either way. He’s got his own style. He sticks to it.”

At NU, Esparza owns accessories that are brightly colored to go with his daily wardrobe, including a couple backpacks and a blanket. Esparza, who owns about 30 to 40 highlighters, said his favorite brand is Sharpie because he’s a fan of the “big, standard” highlighter shape.

Esparza’s girlfriend Sophia Fallanca said highlighters carry through to other aspects of his life, such as his Instagram handle (@therealhumanhighlighter) and his studies.

“All of this stuff is neon,” Fallanca said. “He’s at his desk, using his neon items — just going hard with all of this neon stuff on his homework.”

Almost everything in Esparza’s closet is neon, excluding some paraphernalia from his favorite metal bands, he said.

The only time Esparza doesn’t wear neon is at music shows, he said. For concerts, he’ll wear pants and a shirt from a metal band. He said he prefers pants to “mosh” in.

“Lots happen on the floor,” Esparza said. “Neon’s just not the clothing of choice.”

Esparza is multifaceted, according to Fallanca. When it comes to academics, he’s serious. But when it comes to mosh pits, she said, he’s “going crazy.”

Fallanca said she doesn’t think much about Esparza’s fashion style. It’s just blended into who he is, she said.

“When I see him, I don’t see his clothes as bright as they are,” Fallanca said. “But it is really easy to find him in the airport.”

Whittington said Esparza’s traits make him a great friend. Esparza strives to be the best version of himself, which Whittington finds admirable.

Esparza’s fashion choices were initially a shock to Whittington. At the end of the day, though, Whittington said he is a “standard bro.”

“I’m just a guy,” Esparza said. “I just wear the clothes that I own.”

