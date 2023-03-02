Alumni Quiz Part 2: How well do you know Northwestern’s notable alumni?

Julia+Louis-Dreyfus+sitting+on+a+dark+stage+addressing+an+audience%2C+sitting+next+to+a+man+in+a+gray+shirt.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus speaks at Chicago Humanities Festival. The Northwestern alum has won eight acting Emmys for her work on acclaimed sitcoms such as “Seinfeld” and “Veep.”

Jay Dugar, Newsroom Strategist
March 2, 2023

#1. Cindy Crawford, who attended NU from 1984 to 1985, was enrolled in which NU undergraduate college?

#2. Which former U.S. president did Cody Keenan (Weinberg '02) serve as senior advisor and chief speechwriter for?

#3. Which of the following shows or movies did Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Communication '83) not work on?

#4. True or False: Charlton Heston (Communication '45) once served as the President of the National Rifle Association.

#5. Which former Wildcat is the first and only woman to lead a major music company, as CEO and chair of Universal Music Publishing Group?

#6. In what city does Billy Eichner’s (Communication '00) web series “Billy on the Street” take place?

#7. Which Illumination movie featured a song by former Wildcat Pharrell Williams?

#8. What popular comedy show did Zooey Deschanel, who attended Northwestern for nine months, star in?

