Alumni Quiz Part 2: How well do you know Northwestern’s notable alumni?
March 2, 2023
Results
#1. Cindy Crawford, who attended NU from 1984 to 1985, was enrolled in which NU undergraduate college?
#2. Which former U.S. president did Cody Keenan (Weinberg '02) serve as senior advisor and chief speechwriter for?
#3. Which of the following shows or movies did Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Communication '83) not work on?
#4. True or False: Charlton Heston (Communication '45) once served as the President of the National Rifle Association.
#5. Which former Wildcat is the first and only woman to lead a major music company, as CEO and chair of Universal Music Publishing Group?
#6. In what city does Billy Eichner’s (Communication '00) web series “Billy on the Street” take place?
#7. Which Illumination movie featured a song by former Wildcat Pharrell Williams?
#8. What popular comedy show did Zooey Deschanel, who attended Northwestern for nine months, star in?
