ETHS student referred to juvenile court after making threat with ‘prop’ gun
February 21, 2023
Content warning: This story contains discussions of gun violence.
Evanston Police Department transported an Evanston Township High School student to the station for further investigation Tuesday after the student posed with a “prop” gun in a social media post threatening violence against the school, according to an EPD news release.
The student captioned the post, “can’t wait 4 eths 2 blow up,” the release said.
However, after ETHS safety staff made contact with the student, a school resource officer learned the handgun was not real — it was taken from a classroom and served as a prop for an English lesson based on “Romeo and Juliet.”
The release said the 14-year-old student has since been referred to juvenile court for disorderly conduct.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @avivabechky