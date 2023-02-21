ETHS student referred to juvenile court after making threat with ‘prop’ gun

Evanston Township High School. A student posted on social media holding a “prop” gun, according to an Evanston Police Department news release.

Content warning: This story contains discussions of gun violence.

Evanston Police Department transported an Evanston Township High School student to the station for further investigation Tuesday after the student posed with a “prop” gun in a social media post threatening violence against the school, according to an EPD news release.

The student captioned the post, “can’t wait 4 eths 2 blow up,” the release said.

However, after ETHS safety staff made contact with the student, a school resource officer learned the handgun was not real — it was taken from a classroom and served as a prop for an English lesson based on “Romeo and Juliet.”

The release said the 14-year-old student has since been referred to juvenile court for disorderly conduct.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @avivabechky