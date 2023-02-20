University implements new security measures after theft, unsolicited visitor incidents

In response to various incidents on campus, the Medill School of Journalism and Integrated Marketing Communications’ Dean’s Office sent an email Saturday detailing new procedures for some buildings.

The University will implement new security measures in some South Campus buildings, including Kresge Hall and the McCormick Foundation Center, according to a Saturday email from the Medill School of Journalism and Integrated Marketing Communications’ Dean’s Office.

Exterior perimeter doors — besides main entrances — for Kresge, Harris Hall, University Hall, Annie May Swift Hall and Fisk Hall will remain locked 24/7 and only be accessible via Wildcard access, the email said. The McCormick Tribune Campus Center will also always remain locked, except for the west side entrance.

Main entrances for these locations will remain unlocked from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and locked from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Medill will also install security cameras “wherever possible” in public spaces and new locking mechanisms “where appropriate,” according to the email. There will also be a new security guard patrolling and limiting access to certain buildings.

The new measures follow recent incidents of theft and vandalism at Medill and other on-campus locations, the message said. The email also said a person unaffiliated with NU entered a meeting in Kresge and made threatening remarks to individuals in the room.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority,” the announcement said. “To that end the following precautions will be put into place as soon as possible, please be patient as we work through these changes.”

