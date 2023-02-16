(Gabe Bider / Daily Senior Staffer)

Captured: Wildcats defeat No. 14 Indiana, their second ranked opponent within a week

Gabe Bider, Daily Senior Staffer

February 16, 2023

Coming off of Sunday’s stunning upset against No. 1 Purdue, the Northwestern Wildcats defeated the Indiana Hoosiers after almost letting a halftime lead slip away. The Wildcats entered the second half with a 19-point lead, yet narrowly won the game 64-62. Fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena celebrated as senior guard Boo Buie secured the win with less than five seconds left.

A basketball player shoots the ball while jumping.A crowd of people wearing purple cheer for a basketball game.A basketball player in white jumps and shoots a ball. A player in red tries to defend the player.A player in a white basketball jersey dribbles past a player in red. A basketball player high fives fans. A column of smoke rises behind them.A large crowd of fans cheer.

