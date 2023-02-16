Captured: Wildcats defeat No. 14 Indiana, their second ranked opponent within a week
Coming off of Sunday’s stunning upset against No. 1 Purdue, the Northwestern Wildcats defeated the Indiana Hoosiers after almost letting a halftime lead slip away. The Wildcats entered the second half with a 19-point lead, yet narrowly won the game 64-62. Fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena celebrated as senior guard Boo Buie secured the win with less than five seconds left.
