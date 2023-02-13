Captured: Wildcats topple No. 1 Purdue in thrilling comeback

In a stunning upset, the Wildcats took down No. 1 Purdue on Sunday afternoon in a sold-out Welsh-Ryan Arena. The gritty win that came down to the last minute marks Northwestern’s first victory over a No. 1 team in basketball history, ending with excited fans storming the court. Senior guard Boo Buie led the team’s victory, scoring 26 points and helping propel the team that much closer to March Madness.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @alycebrownn

Related Stories:

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 64, No. 1 Purdue 58

— Northwestern men’s basketball gets its revenge against Ohio State

— Men’s Basketball: The B-Team: Buie, Barnhizer and Beran propel Northwestern to road victory against Ohio State