(Alyce Brown/Daily Senior Staffer)

Captured: Wildcats topple No. 1 Purdue in thrilling comeback

Alyce Brown, Assistant Audience Engagement Editor

February 13, 2023

In a stunning upset, the Wildcats took down No. 1 Purdue on Sunday afternoon in a sold-out Welsh-Ryan Arena. The gritty win that came down to the last minute marks Northwestern’s first victory over a No. 1 team in basketball history, ending with excited fans storming the court. Senior guard Boo Buie led the team’s victory, scoring 26 points and helping propel the team that much closer to March Madness.

A person in a black jersey shoots the ball to the left of two people in white jerseys.

A person in a black jersey jumps up over a person in a white jersey to shoot the ball.

A group of people in black jerseys jump and cheer.

One person in a black jersey and two people in white jerseys reach up to grab the ball.

A person in a black jersey bends over while holding the ball off to one side.

A person in a black jersey bends over while holding the ball off to one side.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @alycebrownn

Related Stories:
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 64, No. 1 Purdue 58
Northwestern men’s basketball gets its revenge against Ohio State
Men’s Basketball: The B-Team: Buie, Barnhizer and Beran propel Northwestern to road victory against Ohio State

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in