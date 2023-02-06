Captured: Northwestern badgers Wisconsin with another narrow victory

Angeli Mittal, Print Managing Editor

February 6, 2023

Northwestern (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) squeaked by with its first win of the week against Wisconsin (13-9, 5-7). Senior guard Boo Buie tipped the scale in favor of the Cats with his final free throws, securing a 54-52 victory. Sunday’s game in Madison also shifted the spotlight to the bench, with players like freshman forward Nick Martinelli and sophomore guard Brooks Barnhizer seeing more time on the court.

A basketball player in gray holds the ball away from another player in black.A basketball player in gray holds the ball away from their opponent.A basketball player holds the ball away from another player.Several players in gray reach up for a basketball.A basketball player in gray holds the ball behind them, away from a player in black.Two basketball players bump into each other after one throws the ball to their right.A basketball player holds the ball in their left hand, away from other players.A basketball player holds the ball away from another player who attempts to block them.A basketball player in white dribbles the ball between two players in black.The back of a basketball player in white as they hold a ball toward a basket.

