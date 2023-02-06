Captured: Northwestern badgers Wisconsin with another narrow victory

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) squeaked by with its first win of the week against Wisconsin (13-9, 5-7). Senior guard Boo Buie tipped the scale in favor of the Cats with his final free throws, securing a 54-52 victory. Sunday’s game in Madison also shifted the spotlight to the bench, with players like freshman forward Nick Martinelli and sophomore guard Brooks Barnhizer seeing more time on the court.

