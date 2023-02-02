Captured: Northwestern falls to Michigan 68-51

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

After a well-contested first half, Northwestern fell apart in the second half and fell to the Wolverines. Even with large student attendance, the Wildcats could not respond to Michigan’s late push. Chase Audige had a slow first half, ending the game with 10 points.

