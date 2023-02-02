(Gabe Bider/Daily Senior Staffer)

Captured: Northwestern falls to Michigan 68-51

Gabe Bider, Daily Senior Staffer

February 2, 2023

After a well-contested first half, Northwestern fell apart in the second half and fell to the Wolverines. Even with large student attendance, the Wildcats could not respond to Michigan’s late push. Chase Audige had a slow first half, ending the game with 10 points.

A basketball player in a white jersey charges through two basketball players in yellow.

A basketball player in a white jersey takes a layup on a basketball hoop.

A basketball player in a white jersey dribbles the ball past two players in yellow jerseys.

A basketball player in a white jersey with the number one dunks on a basketball hoop.

A man with jersey number one dribbles past a player in a yellow jersey.

A basketball player wearing the number one looks up toward the ceiling.

