Darrell King makes a splash as the next ISAWWA Water Professional of the Year

Darrell King, the Evanston water production bureau chief, was named the Illinois Sector American Water Works Association Water Professional of the Year, according to an Evanston news release.

ISAWWA annually presents the award to “a professional in the water industry who (demonstrates) dedication and motivation to encouraging people to pursue a career in the water industry,” according to the organization’s website.

King, who started in his role in 2015, leads the production and distribution of drinking water to Evanston and nine other communities, according to the news release.

Over the past eight years, he helped develop state-wide “Water Operator in Training” programs, which provide high schoolers who hope to pursue careers as water system operators the opportunity to earn experience in the field and course credit. In 2017, Evanston Township High School collaborated with the City of Evanston to introduce an iteration of the program to students.

Last year, King introduced two programs for low-income residents to receive financial assistance for water-related expenses. To apply for each program, residents can contact the Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County.

He will be honored at the ISAWWA WATERCON conference in Springfield on March 21.

