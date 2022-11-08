The Daily Northwestern’s live midterm coverage

Check out The Daily’s live midterm coverage on our landing page — featuring interactive maps, projected results, live results, breaking stories and relevant election coverage all night. Check it out to stay up to date with elections affecting Evanston, Cook County and Illinois. After the results are finalized, the page will serve as an archive for the 2022 elections.

