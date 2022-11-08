AMC Theatres opens on Maple Avenue, filling city movie theater void

AMC Theatres announced that AMC Evanston 12 will open on Maple Avenue Wednesday, featuring a Thursday premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

AMC Theatres announced Tuesday that AMC Evanston 12 will open this Wednesday, Nov. 9 after acquiring a movie theater vacated in 2020 on Maple Avenue in February.

Formerly Century 12 Evanston, the new theater marks a new opportunity for moviegoers, following an almost two-year-long hiatus of movie theaters in Evanston. The Century 12/Cinemark theater shut its doors in 2020 and closed permanently in 2021.

In a February news release, chairman and CEO of AMC Adam Aron said the acquisition of the property was AMC’s third major market announcement.

“We look forward to bringing the AMC experience to even more guests in and around Chicagoland, at this previously high-traffic, well known location,” Aron said.

Showtimes and online tickets for Wednesday and through this upcoming weekend are posted online. The theater will host a cinematic premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Thursday.

“Black Adam,” “Ticket to Paradise,” “Smile,” “Prey For The Devil,” “Halloween Ends,” “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” will show on Wednesday and throughout the week.

Construction continues on a remodeled concession area in the theater. The area will include a MacGuffins bar concept common in AMC theaters, featuring alcoholic beverages.

“We are excited to welcome AMC Theatres into this important project in the heart of Evanston and bring patrons back to the theatres who have eagerly been awaiting its return to the community,” Mitch Goltz, principal and co-founder of GW Properties, a real estate development and investment company that owns the property, said in a news release.

