Incident involving NU student occurs at Bobb

Content warning: This story contains mentions of a tragic incident.

An incident involving a Northwestern student occurred Wednesday night at Bobb Hall.

In an email sent to Bobb and McCulloch Hall residents, Residential Services acknowledged that a “tragic incident” had happened. It added that representatives from Residential Services and the Dean of Students Office, as well Counseling and Psychological Services counselors, were available Thursday morning to support Bobb and McCulloch residents. The University and local authorities did not provide any additional details about the nature of the incident or the student’s current condition.

“Our immediate focus is on helping the student and any student who has been affected,” the email said. “We ask that you also support each other and provide a compassionate ear, shoulder, and space to any of your fellow classmates who might be struggling.”

The email also encouraged anyone in need of immediate help to call the Resident Assistant on duty or use the free TimelyCare app for virtual mental health support.

NU also postponed a coffee and doughnuts meet-and-greet event with University President Michael Schill that was scheduled at Deering Meadow on Thursday morning. Schill, interim Vice President for Student Affairs Patricia Lampkin and trained professionals were still available at Deering Meadow to speak with students, staff and faculty about the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student and their family,” the University wrote in an email announcing the postponement.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

