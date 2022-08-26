Evanston city manager appoints new deputy city manager, public works director

City Manager Luke Stowe appointed Dave Stoneback (left) as deputy city manager and Edgar Cano (right) as public works director after both appointees served in these interim positions for almost a year.

City Manager Luke Stowe appointed Dave Stoneback as deputy city manager and Edgar Cano as public works director, the city announced in a Friday news release.

Prior to his appointment, Stoneback had served as the interim deputy city manager since October 2021, when former city manager Erika Storlie resigned and the search for a new city manager began. He previously served as Evanston’s public works director and utilities director.

Since he started working for the city in 1985, Stoneback has been the city’s primary architect of the Long Range Sewer Improvement Program — a $210 million project that sought to minimize property damage caused by sewer water.

As for the new public works director, Cano has been the city’s public services bureau chief for four years while acting as the city’s public works agency director for the past 11 months. During his tenure, he oversaw maintenance of public infrastructure and introduced more environmentally-friendly methods for snow and ice removal.

“Dave and Edgar have served in these interim leadership roles for the past 11 months under very challenging circumstances,” Stowe said in the release. “They are dedicated, hard-working, and possess tremendous institutional knowledge about Evanston and its operations. I am grateful for their contributions to the City and look forward to working with them in their permanent roles.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

Related Stories:

— In Focus: As climate change worsens, combined sewers pose new issues

— No Mow May participation canceled by City Council