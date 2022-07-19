Northwestern Athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

Walter Athletics Center. Northwestern Athletics will welcome eight members into the Northwestern Athletic Hall of Fame.

Seven former student-athletes and one former coach will join the Northwestern Athletic Hall of Fame, the department announced Monday.

“This year’s class represents the absolute best of Northwestern,” Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Derrick Gragg said in a news release. “They have achieved at a truly elite level representing Northwestern Athletics and have built the foundation in which our current programs continue to build upon.”

Founded in 1984, the NU Athletic Hall of Fame inducts a class of former student-athletes, coaches and administrators each year.

The eight members of the 2022 class are:

Emily Allard, Softball

Allard played a variety of positions for the Wildcats from 2010-14, earning All-Big Ten honors four times. A 2011 Finalist for the USA Softball Player of the Year, Allard holds the Big Ten record stolen bases with 154.

Bernard “Bernie” Jefferson, Football

A halfback at NU from 1936-38, Jefferson led the team in scoring during his senior campaign. Among several Black college football stars ignored by the NFL in the 1930s, Jefferson founded his own all-Black semi-pro football team called the Chicago Brown Bombers. During World War II, he flew with the Tuskegee Airmen and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Morgan Lathrop, Lacrosse

A four year-starter, Lathrop led the Wildcats to four straight national championships from 2006-9. She was a three-time all-conference selection and led NU to an 82-3 record during her time in the cage. She remains the Wildcats’ all-time leader in saves.

Mike McMullan, Wrestling

McMullan was named an All-American during all four years at NU, achieving a 103-23 record from 2010-15. He made four trips to the NCAA Championships and never finished below third place.

Sabel Moffett, Volleyball

A 6-foot middle blocker, Moffett won two All-Big Ten awards while competing for the Wildcats from 2006-10. She led NU to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2010, and finished her career with the best hitting percentage in program history.

Georgia Rose, Women’s Tennis

Rose achieved numerous feats as a Wildcat from 2005-9: qualifying for the NCAA Singles Championship all four years of her career, earning four All-Big Ten awards and being named the 2007 Big Ten Player of the Year.

Dayana Sarkisova, Fencing

Sarkisova was a four-time All American for NU from 2009-13 and graduated with 384 total wins — the fourth-most in program history. She was the first-ever Wildcat foilist to achieve first-team All-America accolades, earning a bronze medal during the 2009-10 season.

Laurie Schiller, Fencing coach

The winningest coach in program history, Schiller earned a 1,261-459 record at NU from 1978-2016. He is among the most successful coaches in the sport’s collegiate history, achieving more wins than all but one coach. He led the Wildcats to 17 straight top ten finishes at the NCAA Championships during his 38-year career.

