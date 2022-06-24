The Weekend Ahead: happenings on campus, in Evanston June 24-26

See what’s happening on campus and in Evanston this weekend.

The Weekend Ahead is back for the summer. Over the next few months, we’ll highlight events both on campus and in Evanston. Read on to find your weekend plans.

Northwestern events

Friday Nights at the Dearborn Observatory

Dearborn Observatory

Friday 9-11 p.m.

Free

Tours include walking through NU’s Dearborn Observatory and looking through its telescope. Reservations are required for the 9-10 p.m., and walk-ins are allowed from 10-11 p.m.

Evanston events

My City, Your City, Our City Block Party

Harbert-Payne Park

Saturday 1-10 p.m.

Free

Following Friday’s Honorary Street Naming for former Chief of Police Bill Logan, Evanston’s first Black police chief, the city will host a block party this Saturday. “My City, Your City, Our City” is a city initiative that aims to reduce youth violence.

Get Fit Fridays: McGaw YMCA “Yoga for Men”

Fountain Square

Saturday 8-9 a.m.

Free

McGaw YMCA is offering yoga for all ages Saturday morning. Limited mats will be available, so attendees are advised to bring their own. Although the class was designed specifically for men, people of all genders are welcome.

The Black Child Book Fair

Evanston Township High School

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

Started in 2019 by Chicago author Darryl Harvey, this nationwide event seeks to improve representation of Black authors in young literature and connect Black children with characters that look like them.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AudreyHettleman

Related Stories:

— Students staying in Evanston for summer juggle fun and productivity

— Three Northwestern professors to present at TEDxChicago

— Saving up this summer? Here are some student-friendly spending options for food, transport and more