The Weekend Ahead: happenings on campus, in Evanston June 17-19
June 16, 2022
The Weekend Ahead is back for the summer. Over the next few months, we’ll highlight events both on campus and in Evanston. Read on to find your weekend plans.
Northwestern events
2022 Juneteenth Celebration: The Vibrant Legacy of Black Chicago
Online via Zoom
Friday 12-1 p.m.
Free
NU’s virtual Juneteenth celebration will feature guests Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, an urban historian known for his viral TikToks, and Black studies and sociology Prof. Mary Pattillo. The celebration will focus on Black history in Chicago.
Exhibition Gallery Talk: “A Site of Struggle” with Emily Martin
Block Museum of Art
Friday 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Free
The Block Museum of Art holds monthly talks to raise questions about artwork and discuss exhibitions. Emily Martin, the curatorial associate for “A Site of Struggle,” will lead a conversation about the exhibit Friday. “A Site of Struggle” examines how American artists grappled with racial injustice from the 1890s through 2013.
Friday Nights at the Dearborn Observatory
Dearborn Observatory
Friday 9-11 p.m.
Free
Tours include walking through NU’s Dearborn Observatory and looking through its telescope. Reservations are required for the 9-10 p.m. hour. Walk-ins are allowed from 10-11 p.m.
Evanston Events
Evanston Juneteenth Parade and Celebration
The parade route will begin at Robert Crown Community Center and end at Ingraham Park. A celebration will take place afterward in Ingraham Park.
The parade will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. and the celebration will run from 12-6 p.m.
Both are free, but food and arts and crafts will be available for purchase at the celebration.
Evanston will kick off its annual Juneteenth celebration with Saturday’s parade. The afternoon celebration will feature performances from the following groups:
- Kingsway Preparatory School
- Funkadesi
- Donovan Mixon Jazz Quintet
- Najwa Dance Corps
- Christ Temple Choir
- HoodRaised
- Darlin Mikki
Food vendors will include Hecky’s Barbecue, C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor, Happy Taco, Cookies with Flavor and Firehouse Grill. There will be dozens of arts and crafts vendors as well as other family-friendly activities.
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre: “Home”
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
Saturday from 7-8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 3-4:30 p.m.
$30
“Home” centers around Cephus Miles, who inherits a farm in South Carolina. Imprisoned for evading the draft during the Vietnam War, Miles loses his farm and decides to move north.
Bookends & Beginnings’ 8th Birthday Party
Bookends & Beginnings
Saturday 4-6 p.m.
Free
Bookends & Beginnings will ring in its eighth anniversary with storytelling, music and cupcakes made by owner Nina Barrett and Bookends University Programming Director and Communication Prof. Freda Love Smith. From 4-5 p.m, screenwriter and comedian Mark Roberts will do a reading of his grown-up children’s book, “The Lonely Banjo.” Singer-songwriter Rachel Drew will close out the party from 5:15-6 p.m with a performance in the bookstore’s backroom.
