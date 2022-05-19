The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch for Week 8

Check out the upcoming campus and city performances in Week 8.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some student performances you won’t want to miss.

TBD: Wii Curling

Fisk 217

Thursday 7 and 10 p.m., Friday 10:30 p.m.

$5

Neo-futurist performance group TBD returns this weekend with Wii Curling. Join the group in Fisk Hall this weekend to see how it transforms an event from Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games for Wii into a performance.

American Music Theatre Project: Alumni Festival

Mussetter-Struble Black Box Theater, The Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts, Evanston Campus

Wirtz Theatre in Abbott Hall, Chicago Campus

Thursday and Friday 7:30 p.m. in Evanston, Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. in Chicago

$5

On Thursday and Friday, the American Music Theatre Project will present two plays, “Escapeland” and “By Any Other Name,” on alternating days this weekend. Whether they are uncovering the dark truths of theme park employees or examining the identities of nine of Shakespeare’s young lovers, these plays featuring undergraduate casts are sure to delight and intrigue audiences.

Mayfest Productions: Dillo Day

The Lakefill

Saturday all day

Free for undergraduates, $15 for undergraduate guests, $25 for alumni and graduate students

It’s Dillo, haven’t you heard? Head to the Lakefill for a day of good tunes, good art and good eats. Performances will include sets from Dominic Fike, Remi Wolf, Sean Kingston and more.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AudreyHettleman

Related Stories:

— Dillo Day preview: What to know about the artists before you go

— ‘That was actually good’: 40% Milk entertains through longform improv

— The Freshman Musical returns to the stage with a video game twist on ‘Heathers: The Musical’