Dillo Day preview: What to know about the artists before you go

Headliners and mainstage performers Dominic Fike, Remi Wolf, Sean Kingston and more will take the stage at Dillo Day on Saturday.

With options upon options of performances for the 50th anniversary of Dillo Day, here are the details on each artist to help decide whose sets you will attend.

Nighttime Headliner: Dominic Fike

The Cats are feeling euphoric with the announcement of Dominic Fike as the nighttime headliner. Fike originally rose to prominence after uploading music on SoundCloud and reached the top ten in multiple countries with his song “3 Nights.” He gained more popularity through his role as Elliot in season two of “Euphoria.”

Daytime Headliner: Remi Wolf

Remi Wolf was born in Palo Alto, California. She participated as a contestant on “American Idol” in 2014, but didn’t make it past her audition. Wolf then began crafting her own music and released her debut studio album “Juno” in October 2021. With “Cheesin,’” a collaboration with several artists, and hit single “Photo ID” with nighttime headliner Dominic Fike, Wolf is set to rock the Dillo stage as the daytime headliner.

Opener: Vicetone

Vicetone is a Dutch electronic music and production group with members Ruben den Boer and Victor Poo. The duo started as a DJ act in the Netherlands. With popular singles “Angels” and “Nothing Stopping Me,” the duo is set to kick off the day.

Sean Kingston

Somebody call 911: American-Jamaican singer and rapper Sean Kingston is coming to Dillo. With hit songs like “Fire Burning,” “Take You There” and “Eenie Meenie” with Justin Bieber, Kingston is sure to shake up the Dillo mainstage. Kingston was born in Miami, Florida and rose to fame with his first single “Beautiful Girls,” quickly becoming an international success.

Tinashe

Tinashe is an all-around performer. As a multi-platinum R&B singer, songwriter and dancer who also produces and mixes music, she pushes musical boundaries. Tinashe defines her music as “rhythmic pop” and crosses between alternative R&B, pop and hip-hop. Her debut single “2 On” with Schoolboy Q peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100, and she gained acclaim for her 2014 debut album “Aquarius.”

Cochise

Mainstage performer Cochise has made his name with popular songs like “Tell Em” featuring $NOT and “Pocket Rocket.” The Florida native’s songs blew up on TikTok this past year. He told the Miami New Times he has incorporated his Jamaican roots into his music. After almost instantaneous fame, he continues making his mark with hit after hit.

Taylor Bennett

Chicago-native Taylor Bennett will bring his unique sound and rapping style as the headliner of the For Members Only Second Stage. He and his brother Chance the Rapper have shown an interest in the arts and music since they were younger, and each built their respective fan bases and brands as they garnered fame. Bennett released his latest album, “Coming of Age,” in April.

Tickets for Dillo Day on Saturday are free for undergraduate students, $15 for undergraduate student guests and $25 for Northwestern alumni and graduate students. Tickets can be reserved through the Norris Box Office’s website and picked up at the Norris University Center.

