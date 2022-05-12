Indigenous students, faculty, attendees find community at Northwestern’s first annual Pow Wow

Northwestern’s Native American and Indigenous Student Alliance hosted its first annual student-run Pow Wow. Three years in the making, the spring celebration was dedicated to “Honoring the Matriarchy” in light of Mother’s Day and the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls. The Indian Community School Eagle Singers, RedLine and Little Priest Singers drum groups performed as attendees participated in intertribal dances, honor songs and a shawl special.

Music credit: These Times by Blue Dot Sessions

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @sarahaie_

