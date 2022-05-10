Northwestern HR plans to roll out changes to systems and benefits, impacting faculty and staff

University Hall. Northwestern’s Office of Human Resources is changing some of its systems and practices.

Northwestern’s Office of Human Resources will roll out changes to systems and benefits over the next several months. These include changes to the timekeeping system, alterations to the Tuition Assistance benefit and updated guidance for hiring practices.

As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the office is also exploring long-term alternative work strategies and encouraging staff to complete the AWS survey by May 18.

This summer, NU will implement Workforce Software, a new timekeeping system. In the meantime, the office is seeking volunteers to participate in user testing of the new system and hosting a community forum later this month to provide more information.

For courses outside of NU, the Tuition Assistance benefit will no longer cover fees. A tuition administration audit revealed certain fees have been included with tuition fees.

Thus, fees like registration, facility and general fees will not be covered by the University starting fall 2022.

Because NU has experienced an increase in job openings and a decline in applications, the Office of Human Resources also shared advice for hiring managers to make the hiring process as efficient as possible. This advice included working with talent acquisition partners to finalize marketing strategies and strategize how to reach a diverse pool of candidates.

NU also encouraged hiring managers to consider employing temporary workers and reaching out to the local community to fill these job openings.

Lorraine Goffe, vice president for human resources and chief human resources officer, said the University is committed to incorporating input from staff and faculty when developing policies and programs.

“We are continuously working to enhance systems and offerings for University employees,” Goffe said in a news release.

