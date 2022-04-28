Flo Milli, Dreamer Isioma announced as A&O Ball concert performers

Rapper Flo Milli will headline the A&O Ball concert, with artist Dreamer Isioma opening the event, A&O Productions announced Thursday.

Milli is well known for tracks such as “Beef FloMix,” “Like That Bitch” and “In the Party.” She released her first single at the age of 16 and gained traction through a variety of hits before her debut mixtape, “Ho, Why Is You Here?” The mixtape landed on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and she received a nomination for 2020 Best New Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

“Few rappers sound like they’re having as much fun, lyric to lyric, as Flo Milli,” a Thursday news release from A&O read.

Dreamer Isioma is a Chicago-based Nigerian artist whose work revolves around answering questions about existence. Their debut album, “Goodnight Dreamer,” explores a variety of styles through time, from Afrobeats to modern pop and electronic music.

To them, the album represents personal growth.

“I’m becoming who I want to be,” Dreamer Isioma said in the release. “Someone who shifts culture—whether that be the culture of me being Nigerian, or the culture of me being queer, or the culture of me being Black in America,”

The concert will be held at Metro Chicago on May 5. Students can claim their free tickets through the Norris Box Office website and will have access to transportation to and from the event.

