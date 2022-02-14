Captured: DJs perform at A&O and .WAV’s chilly Polar Vortex event

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

DJ Intranet, DJ Lu, DJ Lou Lou Lemon and Sango performed at Polar Vortex, a Saturday event co-sponsored by A&O Productions and .WAV. Though students might have frozen in the 17-degree weather — despite space heaters scattered across Norris East Lawn — the event offered free hot chocolate, apple cider and coffee. Students expressed their enjoyment of the music through many different types of dance, including one student even break dancing in the mud.

