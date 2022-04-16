Jason Hegelmeyer and Donovan Cusick win ASG presidential election

Weinberg junior Jason Hegelmeyer and SESP sophomore Donovan Cusick have won the Associated Student Government presidential election, Election Commission Chair Jo Scaletty told The Daily Saturday.

The slate won with about 70% of the vote, raking in 1,385 votes. The opposing campaign received 529 votes, while 36 students submitted a vote of no confidence, according to Scaletty.

Hegelmeyer and Cusick have both served on ASG since their freshman years, with Hegelmeyer currently serving as chair of the Campus Life Committee and Cusick as ASG’s chief of staff. Ahead of its victory, the Hegelmeyer-Cusick campaign announced endorsements from eight student groups, including For Members Only, the MENA Student Association, Alianza, the South Asian Students Alliance and the Rainbow Alliance.

Hegelmeyer has also previously served as FMO senator and worked to pass legislation to permanently instate a Senate seat for FMO.

In their four-pillar platform, Hegelmeyer and Cusick pledged they would work to improve University accommodations for the COVID-19 pandemic and services for students of marginalized identities. They also outlined several points of improvement for campus life, such as improving dining hall options, expanding gender-neutral bathrooms and reassessing Winter Quarter start dates.

The pair beat out Weinberg junior David Grow and Weinberg sophomore Camila Vicens for the positions. One day before voting closed, Grow-Vicens had incurred three strikes for violation of election policy and faced removal but successfully appealed a strike for “lack of mutual respect” and remained on the ballot.

However, Grow and Vicens retained strikes for pre-campaigning and defamation of the opposite slate. Hegelmeyer and Cusick also incurred a strike for lack of respect in reference to general social media behavior, according to the election commission.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @maiapandey

