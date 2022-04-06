Evanston environmental groups team up for an Earth Day Kickoff Party

Even though Earth Day is still more than two weeks away, Evanston is already finding ways to kick off the festivities for the month. Five Evanston environmental groups — Art Makers Outpost, Citizens’ Greener Evanston, Evanston Made, Evanston ReBuilding Warehouse and The WasteShed — came together to host the “We’re No Fools!” Earth Day Kickoff Party. The night previewed Earth Month events to come, and centered creative reuse and coalition-building.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @sarahaie_

Related Stories:

— ‘A reunion of the environmental community:’ Evanston celebrates Earth Month this April

— The WasteShed Evanston brings creative reuse to the North Shore

— Evanston holds cleanup events across city in celebration of Earth Day