Evanston environmental groups team up for an Earth Day Kickoff Party
April 6, 2022
Even though Earth Day is still more than two weeks away, Evanston is already finding ways to kick off the festivities for the month. Five Evanston environmental groups — Art Makers Outpost, Citizens’ Greener Evanston, Evanston Made, Evanston ReBuilding Warehouse and The WasteShed — came together to host the “We’re No Fools!” Earth Day Kickoff Party. The night previewed Earth Month events to come, and centered creative reuse and coalition-building.
