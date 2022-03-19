Local transgender activist Elise Malary identified as woman found dead along lakefront

Elise Malary. The Evanston resident and transgender activist was identified Saturday as the woman pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday.

Evanston resident and transgender activist Elise Malary was identified as the individual pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday, Evanston Police Department confirmed Saturday.

Malary, who was viewed by many as a leader in the Chicago area’s LGBTQ+ community, was first reported missing on March 11. Malary’s family alerted EPD after losing contact with her on March 9. She was 31.

Authorities found Malary’s body Thursday afternoon on the rocks by the lake in the 500 block of Sheridan Square. Her car was previously found between Hinman Avenue and South Boulevard.

Malary was last seen in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue, where she resided. Her apartment was left unlocked. In the days following Malary’s disappearance, family and community members spent the week searching for her.

Police have previously said their investigation did not indicate foul play, but EPD provided no further updates Saturday aside from the identification of Malary.



Malary served as a board member for Andersonville-based nonprofit Chicago Therapy Collective, an organization that works to address health disparities in the LGBTQ+ community. The organization said it is mourning Malary’s death and will be planning a community vigil soon.

“The outpouring of love, care, and community response reflects the deep impact of Elise’s love and advocacy on so many of us,” the organization said in a statement. “We hope that you are taking tender care of one another. If you need support, please reach out to us.”

