Northwestern University Dance Marathon raises $580,778 in first in-person marathon since 2019

Students dance the first block of NUDM. The organization raised $580,778 in total.

Northwestern University Dance Marathon raised $580,778 for Chicago Youth Programs and Evanston Forever in their first in-person marathon since 2019.

Students danced in a tent on Norris East Lawn from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Sunday to fundraise for the organizations.

NUDM leaders announced Friday those in the tent would be required to wear masks, as the event fell under the University category of “indoor campus events during which masks will be required more broadly.”

Chicago Youth Programs, NUDM’s primary beneficiary this year, provides long-term academic, emotional and mental support to young people in low-income neighborhoods in Chicago. NUDM also fundraises for a secondary beneficiary, which, for the past 25 years, has been Evanston Forever, a public charity that serves the Evanston community.

In 2021, NUDM raised $674,395 for Compass to Care and Evanston Forever, though the event took place virtually due to COVID-19.

