Block 4: Pop, Rock and Tik Tok
March 5, 2022
It was hard to tell the time at Norris University Center during Block 4 at Northwestern Dance Marathon. From 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., Pop, Rock and Tik Tok brought back music from the 2010s as students danced the night away, indulged in their 45-minute nap break and munched on free Nutri-Grain bars.
