(Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer)

Block 4: Pop, Rock and Tik Tok

Angeli Mittal, Photo Editor

March 5, 2022

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

It was hard to tell the time at Norris University Center during Block 4 at Northwestern Dance Marathon. From 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., Pop, Rock and Tik Tok brought back music from the 2010s as students danced the night away, indulged in their 45-minute nap break and munched on free Nutri-Grain bars.

Students walk through a “tunnel” of students who cheer and clap from the sidelines.Students dance in a circle in a tent.Students stand behind a booth with a Lou Malnati’s advertisement.Students dance in a tent with orange and yellow balloons suspended in a bag from the ceiling.Students dance with the music in a tent.Students dance in a circle in a tent.Students sit on the floor in the tent watching a screen.Students dance in a tent. The back of one person’s shirt says “nudm 2022” in lowercase letters.Students dance in a tent with balloons suspended in a bag from the ceiling.Students dance with a banner saying “Pop, Rock and Tik Tok” in bold letters.Several students pose for a picture behind a phone.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

 

Related Stories: 

Block 3: Hot Tent Summer

Block 2: Sleep Blocking

Block 1: ReDEMption

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in