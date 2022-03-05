Block 4: Pop, Rock and Tik Tok

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

It was hard to tell the time at Norris University Center during Block 4 at Northwestern Dance Marathon. From 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., Pop, Rock and Tik Tok brought back music from the 2010s as students danced the night away, indulged in their 45-minute nap break and munched on free Nutri-Grain bars.

