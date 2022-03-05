(Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer)

Block 3: Hot Tent Summer

March 5, 2022

The start of the third block at 1 a.m. also brought along the start of the six-hour lockdown period, preventing people from entering or leaving Norris until the fifth block at 7 a.m. Though numbers at the event started to dwindle, spirits were high.

It was McCormick senior Rhea Ramaiya’s first time in the tent. 

“I like all the space, it’s kind of empty,” she said. “The music (this block) is a little bit better.”

A student in a red shirt and red hat dances on stage. Another student dances behind them.Several students dance together in a tent.Two students hug while posing for a photo.Students dance under orange balloons. A student with outstretched arms dances among other students in the vicinity.A student dances with their arms out among other students.Students dance in a tent.Several students sit and stand under a bag of orange balloons gathered in a bag suspended from the ceiling.Students pose for a photo with someone dressed in a shark costume.Several students dance with their arms up in the tent.A student with outstretched arms looks to the side.

