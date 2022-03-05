Pre-NUDM: The party returns after a three-year hiatus

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern Dance Marathon kicks off to its first in-person start in over two years. Hundreds of stdents have gathered to dance for 30 hours straight.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jonahelkowitz

Related Stories:

— The return of the tent: Dance Marathon will happen in person and mask-optional this weekend

— Dance Marathon raises $674,375 for Compass to Care, Evanston Community Foundation

— Dance Marathon raises more than $1 million despite 30-hour event cancelation