Pre-NUDM: The party returns after a three-year hiatus
March 5, 2022
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].
Northwestern Dance Marathon kicks off to its first in-person start in over two years. Hundreds of stdents have gathered to dance for 30 hours straight.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @jonahelkowitz
Related Stories:
— The return of the tent: Dance Marathon will happen in person and mask-optional this weekend
— Dance Marathon raises $674,375 for Compass to Care, Evanston Community Foundation
— Dance Marathon raises more than $1 million despite 30-hour event cancelation