Pre-NUDM: The party returns after a three-year hiatus

Jonah Elkowitz, Assistant Photo Editor

March 5, 2022

Northwestern Dance Marathon kicks off to its first in-person start in over two years. Hundreds of stdents have gathered to dance for 30 hours straight.

Students with multicolored t-shirts stand and form an aisle for people to passStudents multicolored shirts walk in a line through a cafeteriaStudents multicolored shirts walk in a line through a cafeteriaStudents multicolored shirts walk in a line through a cafeteriaStudents multicolored shirts walk in a line through a cafeteriaStudents multicolored shirts walk in a line through a cafeteriaStudents multicolored shirts walk in a line through a cafeteriaStudents in multicolored shirts walk in a line through a cafeteriaStudents walk into a tent filled with lights and music

