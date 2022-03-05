(Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer)

Block 2: Sleep Blocking

Angeli Mittal, Photo Editor

March 5, 2022

The second block of Northwestern Dance Marathon, though themed “Sleep Blocking,” was filled with energy and lively music.

Several students dance in a circle under the tent.A student runs through an open area with students on the side cheering them on.Students dance in a tent with blue lights shining.Two students on stage dance along with those on the floor of the tent.Four students pose for a picture amid dancing students.A student pours juice into an array of cups on a cart.A crowd of students dance in a tent.A student films the crowd of dancing students.A student in a blue shirt poses for a picture with their thumbs up.

