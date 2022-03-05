Block 1: ReDEMption

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern Dance Marathon kicked off with a tug-of-war competition featuring high-spirited students coming together after two years without the in-person event.

“The morale is high, it is very inspiring to see everyone come out like this,” Weinberg freshman Charlotte Sandler said.

