Block 1: ReDEMption
March 5, 2022
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].
Northwestern Dance Marathon kicked off with a tug-of-war competition featuring high-spirited students coming together after two years without the in-person event.
“The morale is high, it is very inspiring to see everyone come out like this,” Weinberg freshman Charlotte Sandler said.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @jonahelkowitz
Related Stories:
— Pre-NUDM: The party returns after a three-year hiatus
— Dance Marathon raises $674,375 for Compass to Care, Evanston Community Foundation
— Dance Marathon raises more than $1 million despite 30-hour event cancelation