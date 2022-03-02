Captured: No. 6 Northwestern lacrosse defeats No. 3 Syracuse 16-15 in OT

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

No. 6 Northwestern women’s lacrosse defeated No. 3 Syracuse on Tuesday 16-15 in overtime. The Cats tied the game with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter to push the game into overtime. Lauren Gilbert scored the winning goal, finishing the game with seven goals and one assist.





