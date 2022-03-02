Captured: No. 6 Northwestern lacrosse defeats No. 3 Syracuse 16-15 in OT

March 2, 2022

No. 6 Northwestern women’s lacrosse defeated No. 3 Syracuse on Tuesday 16-15 in overtime. The Cats tied the game with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter to push the game into overtime. Lauren Gilbert scored the winning goal, finishing the game with seven goals and one assist. 

A woman in a #15 white jersey shoots a goal toward a lacrosse net.

Two players in white hug each other, while a goalie in blue is on her knees.

A woman in a white jersey bolts away from someone in a blue jersey. There is a ball in her lacrosse stick.

A woman in a white jersey runs under a tunnel of lacrosse sticks while fog spreads out behind her.

A woman in a white jersey plays lacrosse. She is surrounded by three players in blue jerseys.

A woman playing lacrosse in a white jersey shoots a ball behind her back toward a lacrosse goal.

A woman in a white jersey runs away from another player in a blue jersey. The woman in the white jersey has the ball.

A group of women in white jerseys celebrate. They are huddled together in a large group.

