NU chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma suspends operations

The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house. The national headquarters announced the chapter would be suspended effective immediately.

Northwestern’s chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma announced Thursday it would suspend operations effective immediately, according to an email obtained by The Daily.

The announcement comes amid a movement to abolish Greek life at NU, as several Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association chapters recently suspended operations.

Kappa’s members began the process of surrendering the chapter’s charter in fall 2020, with three-fourths voting to surrender according to a Facebook group post. However, Kappa’s national headquarters voted to reform the chapter instead.

In March 2021, Kappa voted to undergo a reorganization in which all collegiate members were given the option of remaining active members, becoming alumnae members or resigning their membership, according to the letter. Following this reorganization, two active members remained.

According to the letter, the chapter has since “not met basic fraternity expectations.” The letter further states the chapter has questioned its bylaws, operated without a budget for the 2021-22 academic year, did not complete responsibilities and “was unaware of basic resources and essential functions.”

During this year’s recruitment process, which concluded Jan. 18, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life reported difficulty communicating with Kappa. The campus fraternity and sorority life adviser contacted Kappa staff regarding concerns about the sorority’s preparedness for recruitment, according to the letter.

On Jan. 12, Kappa withdrew from recruitment.

“We cannot, in good conscience, bring new members into a chapter that is not functioning at a very basic level,” the letter said.

According to the letter, national headquarters considered several factors in the decision to suspend operations, including a 30% decrease in students interested in participating in recruitment over the past two years.

Kappa was placed on probation by its national headquarters in spring 2019 due to concerns about the sorority’s disregard for the well-being of its members. Students have also repeatedly raised concerns about the chapter’s failure to promote diversity and inclusion.

The sorority faced controversy in 2014 after canceling a “Jail N’ Bail” event where Kappa planned to “arrest” volunteers who would raise “bail” money for a nonprofit organization.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated when further information becomes available.

