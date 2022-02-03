McCormick Professor and Library archivist awarded Daniel I. Linzer Award for Faculty Excellence in Diversity and Equity

Former Provost Dan Linzer speaks at an Associated Student Government Senate in 2016. The award, named for Linzer, was awarded to Josiah Hester and Charla Wilson.

McCormick Prof. Josiah Hester and Charla Wilson, who is the archivist for the Black experience at Northwestern libraries, received the 2022 Daniel I. Linzer Award for Faculty Excellence in Diversity and Equity Tuesday.

The award, given by the Office of the Provost, honors individuals or groups for their work to make campus more diverse, equitable and inclusive. Hester and Wilson will receive a $5,000 award for their efforts.

Hester helped create Code‘n’Color, a support group for BIPOC Ph.D students who work in coding and computing. He also plans speakers and events to promote equity and diversity.

“He is a consistent positive force for change — always ready to brainstorm ideas, spearhead initiatives and help others achieve more,” Hester’s nomination announcement said.

As the first archivist for the Black experience, Wilson put together a historical commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Bursar’s Office Takeover. She also joined the Curating the Space Committee for the renovation of the Black House.

Since 2017, Wilson has co-developed The Black Student Experience at Northwestern University Audio Tour of campus and the Walking Through Northwestern University Audio Tour, and also contributed to creating the Social Justice Tours of Northwestern.

“Her enthusiasm and persistence for engaging with this work on campus demonstrates her intentional pursuit for a more inclusive Northwestern community,” Wilson’s nomination announcement said.

