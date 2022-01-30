Here’s what events are happening on campus for Black History Month

Northwestern will celebrate Black History Month this February with events hosted by Multicultural Student Affairs, the Department of African American Studies and other groups. Here are the Black History Month events to look out for in the coming weeks:

AFAM @ 50: Digging in the Archives

This virtual presentation by the African American Studies Department will explore the department’s history dating back to 1971. Experts Charla Wilson and Martha Biondi will examine the department’s archival history in preparation for their celebration on May 20. The event will take place on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. The webcast link is here.

Black Joy and Art

The Black House invites the NU community to make art on a variety of provided tote bags, canvases, paints and other mediums. This event will be Feb. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Black House on 1914 Sheridan Road.

Black Diaspora Keynote: Ayanna Legros

Sociology Prof. Mary Pattillo, chair of the African American Studies department, will interview Duke University history Ph.D. candidate Ayanna Legros to explore Legros’ work on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom.

Legros’ dissertation “Echoes in Exile: Haitian Radio Activism in New York City (1969-2002)” is meant to highlight Haitians’ historical usage of radio to empower the nation politically. You can register here to reserve a spot.

In the Room: Women of Color Doulas in a State of Emergency by Dr. Jennifer Nash

The Colloquium on Ethnicity and Diaspora will put on a virtual lecture on Nash’s talk “In the Room” based on her latest monograph “Birthing Black Mothers.” Nash analyzes how doulas — people who support women during childbirth — help save Black mothers’ lives in the fight to end Black infant and maternal mortality. This lecture will be virtual and will take place Feb. 9 at 12:30 p.m. Contact Candice Merritt for more information and register here.



Traveling While Black

A panel composed of Black travelers at NU will discuss issues of Black representation and racism associated with international travel. The hybrid panel will take place on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Lutkin Hall, located at 700 University Place. RSVP here.

Black History Month x QUEER Wellness Chat

Facilitated by smallWORLD Collective, a group of Black queer and trans artists will discuss ethical non-monogamy through a Black liberation. The event will be hybrid and based at The Black House Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. RSVP for the event here.

All About Black Love

NU’s Center for Awareness, Response and Education will host a Valentine’s Day conversation on expanding love within and outside of the Black community. It will take place Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in The Black House. Register here.

Jabulani

The African Students Association will celebrate the multidimensional elements of African culture through Jabulani, a word that means “rejoice” in Zulu. It will take place Feb. 27 in Parkes Hall 122 (1870 Sheridan Rd) at 6 p.m. Register here.

Graduate School: Hints, Tips and Advice from a Black Perspective

Multicultural Student Affairs Assistant Director Derek Nettingham, along with graduate scholars from NU and The University of Chicago, will show both undergraduate and graduate students how to pursue education past a bachelor’s degree Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. The event will take place in the Quibbler’s Club Family Room in The Black House. Register here.

