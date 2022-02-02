Yasotorn Thai Cuisine brings authentic food to Evanston community

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine on Dempster Street. Owner Aom Fletcher named the restaurant after her hometown, Yasothon, in Thailand.

While Aom Fletcher was speeding through northeastern Thailand, she glanced out of the van windows at the passing signs of her hometown she left 20 years ago and had an epiphany.

Fletcher, who is from Thailand, discovered her next dining concept. She would bring her hometown, Yasothon, to Evanston. Fletcher opened Yasotorn Thai Cuisine in October after purchasing the space on Dempster Street from the retired owners of Siam Pasta, another Thai restaurant.

“Thai people here say to me ‘Oh my God, we can’t get any of this in Evanston,’” Fletcher said. “It’s very rare to find authentic Thai here.”

Although Fletcher immigrated to the U.S. almost 20 years ago, her restaurant career is rooted in her home country. While studying at university in Thailand, Fletcher spent her nights cleaning and washing dishes at her relatives’ restaurant.

“I ended up coming to America for a better life,” she said. “And it has been the American Dream.”

Once Fletcher immigrated, she worked in American restaurants around Chicago for the past decade. With more seasoned restaurant experience in the U.S., she said she felt prepared to deliver an authentic Thai experience to the Evanston community as an owner and chef.

When selecting menu dishes, she said she valued authentic meals she personally enjoyed cooking in Thailand and at her home in Chicago. Fletcher said her most popular dishes are not just American favorites like pad thai, pad see ew and curry, but authentic, spicy Yasothon specialties.

“The number one dish is the Yasotorn Duck Salad even back in Thailand,” she said. “When people see that on our menu, they know it’s our ‘must-have.’”

Martha Chuensakul, a server at Yasotorn, has enjoyed getting to know the customers.

She said that the fresh and authentic food at Yasotorn keeps customers coming back.

“The quality of the ingredients we use to make sure the customers get the best food with an unforgettable experience is what makes Yasotorn so special,” Chuensakul said.

Evanston resident Tracy Goodheart dined at the Dempster Street space when it was Siam Pasta with her mom since she was in college, and now eats at Yasotorn.

Goodheart found Fletcher’s new restaurant on the Support Evanston Restaurants Facebook page. Soon after, she paid Yasotorn a visit — ordering the cashew chicken — and found it delicious.

“I’ve been back three times now, and the food is amazing every time,” Goodheart said. “It’s super fresh, and just very flavorful. They’re very lovely and very speedy.”

Looking towards the future of Yasotorn Thai Cuisine, Fletcher said she wants to add a Saturday and Sunday Asian fusion brunch to diversify her offerings.

“Thai people love food from Yasothon,” Fletcher said. “It’s everywhere, and in every province. I can talk about it all day and I know everything about it: It’s my roots.”

