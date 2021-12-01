CTA Holiday “L” Train is back for the 30th year

Illustration by Evelyn Driscoll

The Holiday “L” Train rides a candy cane track, pulling along Santa and his reindeer. The train started running Nov. 26.

Evelyn Driscoll , Reporter
December 1, 2021

All aboard the Allstate Chicago Transit Authority Holiday Train for its 30th year of holiday magic. After a one-year pandemic-driven hiatus, the train — dressed in holiday lights and the season’s decorations — features a waving Santa and his reindeer. Along with providing riders a chance to celebrate the season on the go, the train also continues its tradition of delivering food baskets to support communities throughout Chicago. This year, to combat crowding and promote social distancing, the Holiday “L” will run more services than ever before. Riders can catch the Holiday “L” on various dates until Dec. 22. The train’s schedule, which details the dates, times and lines of the Holiday “L,” is available on the CTA website.

The image depicts the schedule with dates and train lines that the Holiday “L” is running this year. The image also shows a loose map of the train’s lines, including the Loop.
Riders can catch the Holiday “L” train at these dates and lines. More specific times are available on the CTA website. ( Illustration by Evelyn Driscoll)

