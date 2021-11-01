Introducing: Illinois Divided

Northwestern and Illinois faced off for the first time on the gridiron on Oct. 12, 1892, in Champaign, Ill.

A 16-16 tie marked the beginning of one of the longest rivalries in college football, which will host its 115th iteration on Nov. 27.

The stakes are high. A seventh consecutive win by the Wildcats will tie the longest victory streak in the rivalry and even the in-state schools at 55 head-to-head wins, while a Fighting Illini victory would earn coach Bret Bielema the Land of Lincoln Trophy in his inaugural season.

To recognize this historic matchup, The Daily Northwestern and The Daily Illini are partnering on a joint issue and fundraising competition.

Welcome to Illinois Divided.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend clash, reporters from both student papers will craft articles, interactive timelines, videos and more encompassing the rivalry’s storied past and recent history. We’ve commenced planning for the issue and are looking forward to sharing our content on the Illinois Divided website later this month.

