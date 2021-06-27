Low water pressure found in Evanston’s Fountain Square fountain

The fountain in Fountain Square. The fountain will remain closed for the rest of the season for repairs.

The namesake fountain in Evanston’s Fountain Square will remain off for the rest of the 2021 season after city staff discovered water loss issues, the city announced in a Thursday news release.

The fountain, located in the square’s north plaza, has had low water pressure since it was initially turned on this spring, according to city staff. For safety, the fountain remained off to allow the city to investigate the water pressure issue.

After the discovery, the city hired a forensic engineering firm to investigate the low pressure. The firm concluded that the fountain’s contractor installed missized waterstops and didn’t follow manufacturer recommendations for the installation process.

The city is looking into the cost of repair of the fountain and plans to hold the contractor financially responsible, according to the release.

While the city researches fountain repairs, the north plaza will remain open for public seating and events.

