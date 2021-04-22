City to administer vaccines at Friday event; registration closes Thursday night

The city will administer Moderna vaccines at an event Friday for individuals who live or work in Evanston and received an email with registration information. Those who qualify must register by 9 p.m. Thursday.

Evanston will administer doses of the Moderna vaccine at a Friday event, the city announced in a Thursday news release.

The event is open by invitation to some individuals 18 and older who live or work in Evanston. Those who qualify have received an email with registration information and must register by 9 p.m. Thursday night. On-site registration will not be accepted.

The city requested recipients not share the email to ensure the vaccine is “distributed according to the phased approach.”

To ensure the appointment is secured successfully, individuals must receive an email confirmation. The event is only open to those who have not yet received their first dose.

The city plans to host similar events each week, and those unable to find an appointment will be notified of future events, according to the email.

As of April 19, 66,695 total doses have been administered to Evanston residents, according to the city’s vaccine dashboard. Over 25,000 individuals ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and over 43,000 have received at least one dose.

On April 13, the city temporarily discontinued the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine until further notice per federal and state recommendation.

Over 63 percent of those who have received COVID-19 vaccination doses are White. Around 10 percent are Black or African American, about 6 percent are Asian and less than one percent are American Indian or Alaska Native.

Those who live or work in Evanston should fill out the city’s vaccine interest form. The Health and Human Services department will notify residents as soon as a vaccine is available for them.

