University to administer Moderna vaccines first-come, first-served in second surprise vaccine event within a week

Individuals who accept the email invitation will be allowed to book a vaccine appointment Friday at Norris University Center.

The University notified members of the Northwestern community of another first-come, first-served vaccination event to be held Friday at Norris University Center, according to a Thursday email to the community.

Individuals who signed up through the email will receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. There are limited supplies available, the email said, and the information should not be circulated to “colleagues” to prioritize age groups. The email did not specify the quantity of available doses, the vaccination window or the groups the vaccines would be distributed to.

Unlike the last vaccination event, where students were only given a few hours’ notices, eligible individuals who signed up through a survey link provided in the email would receive an invitation set to expire in six hours. Those who accept the invitation will be allowed to book a vaccine appointment tomorrow at Norris.

The announcement comes nearly a week after the University emailed students at 9:29 p.m. on Saturday to administer 169 Pfizer-BioNTech doses at midnight.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

